Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new venue is preparing to launch in Derbyshire – offering “something different to enjoy” in the heart of the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewed Awakening, a new craft ale bar, is set to open its doors at 27 Church Street in Ripley later this month.

In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The wait is almost over, Ripley. We’re thrilled to announce that Brewed Awakening will officially open its doors on Saturday, October 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Join us as we launch with an incredible range of beers from breweries like Siren, Deya, Lilleys, and so many more. Whether you're a craft ale enthusiast or just looking for something new, we've got you covered.

The craft ale bar will open its doors on October 19.

”We’ll also be serving up vegan and gluten-free beers and ciders, so everyone can enjoy the experience. Stay tuned for more exciting brewery and beer announcements coming soon.”

In an earlier Facebook post, a spokesperson added: “If you've strolled down Church Street recently, you may have noticed our brand-new sign going up. We can't wait to share what we've been working on.

“Expect real and craft ales, a welcoming atmosphere, and a little something different to enjoy in the heart of Ripley.”