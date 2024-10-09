New bar set to open its doors in Derbyshire town centre this month – promising “welcoming atmosphere” and “incredible range of beers”
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brewed Awakening, a new craft ale bar, is set to open its doors at 27 Church Street in Ripley later this month.
In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The wait is almost over, Ripley. We’re thrilled to announce that Brewed Awakening will officially open its doors on Saturday, October 19.
“Join us as we launch with an incredible range of beers from breweries like Siren, Deya, Lilleys, and so many more. Whether you're a craft ale enthusiast or just looking for something new, we've got you covered.
”We’ll also be serving up vegan and gluten-free beers and ciders, so everyone can enjoy the experience. Stay tuned for more exciting brewery and beer announcements coming soon.”
In an earlier Facebook post, a spokesperson added: “If you've strolled down Church Street recently, you may have noticed our brand-new sign going up. We can't wait to share what we've been working on.
READ THIS: Derbyshire cafe named as best place for a full English breakfast in the Peak District is “incredibly proud” to scoop another major award
“Expect real and craft ales, a welcoming atmosphere, and a little something different to enjoy in the heart of Ripley.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.