A Derbyshire cafe named as the best place in the Peak District for a full English breakfast is celebrating after claiming another prestigious award.

The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe, nestled in the Peak District village of Hartington, has received a Travellers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor gives out Travellers’ Choice Awards to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers – and are ranked within the top 10% of businesses on the site.

In a post on the cafe and farm shop’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce we have received the Tripadvisor 2024 Travellers’ Choice Award.

The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe has been given a top award by Tripadvisor.

“We are so incredibly proud of our hard-working team in making this possible, with the majority of the reviewers mentioning how friendly and helpful we are, and to all of our customers who have visited this year for their support and fantastic reviews – which have placed us in the top 10% of restaurants/cafes worldwide.”

The cafe claimed another award back in March, after The Peak Boys Breakfast Club named their cooked breakfast as the best across the Peak District.

In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, the team said: “Another proud moment today. We did it again. We have been presented with an award from The Peak Boys Breakfast Club for the best cooked full English breakfast in the Peak District.

“A huge thank you to the club, who presented us with such a prestigious award – ‘The Golden Sausage’. This is our second time winning.

“The club go to one cafe each month around the Peak District and judge the quality of the breakfast and service.

“Thank you to our local suppliers for making our breakfast so tasty, and to our lovely team who serve you all with a great smile and service.”

The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 225 Tripadvisor reviews – earning praise from visitors for their “fabulous breakfasts”, “great service” and “good quality local produce.”