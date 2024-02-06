Michelin Guide 2024: All the Derbyshire and Peak District restaurants ranked among the best in the country

The prestigious Michelin Stars were awarded at the ceremony in Manchester yesterday (Monday, February 5) – celebrating the best restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.
These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.