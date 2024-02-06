News you can trust since 1855
Michelin Guide 2024: All the Derbyshire and Peak District restaurants ranked among the best in the country

These are some of the best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Michelin Guide.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT

The prestigious Michelin Stars were awarded at the ceremony in Manchester yesterday (Monday, February 5) – celebrating the best restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.

These eateries are all recommended by the Michelin Guide.

1. Highly rated places to eat

These eateries are all recommended by the Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

The Peacock is included in the latest Michelin Guide - winning plaudits for its “traditional lunches” and “adventurous” dinner menu.

2. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock is included in the latest Michelin Guide - winning plaudits for its “traditional lunches” and “adventurous” dinner menu. Photo: Google

Stones features in the latest addition of the Michelin Guide, which praises its “unfussy, modern British dishes” - that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.”

3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones features in the latest addition of the Michelin Guide, which praises its “unfussy, modern British dishes” - that are “attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch.” Photo: Google

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.”

4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google

