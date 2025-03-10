Meadowhall: Popular pizza restaurant closes without warning
The venue opened in 2019. The number of redundancies is unknown.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Three Joes restaurant at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, effective as from this week.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for us, but after careful consideration, we’ve come to the conclusion that, like many restaurants in the current climate we are facing ever increasing costs which have made it exceptionally difficult.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to our incredible team, whose dedication and hard work have made this venue so special.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our lovely customers of Meadowhall Three Joes and beyond for their support and kindness.”
Meadowhall was contacted for comment.