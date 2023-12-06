News you can trust since 1855
Love Your Local: take a look inside Derbyshire’s Boot and Slipper – a family pub with a “great atmosphere”

The latest venue to feature in our ‘Love Your Local’ series is a family-friendly Derbyshire village pub with a strong community focus.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT

We caught up with Tracey Messenger, 57, to hear about her last two years at the helm of the Boot and Slipper at The Green, Swanwick.

From praising her lovely staff and great customers, to discussing a series of charity events, this is what Tracey had to say about life at the pub.

Tracey said the venue was a “family pub” with a “great atmosphere.”

Tracey said the venue was a “family pub” with a “great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Tracey is pictured here with some of the families who regularly visit their local.

Tracey is pictured here with some of the families who regularly visit their local. Photo: Brian Eyre

Tracey also praised the “great customers and bar staff” - including Mandy and her daughter.

Tracey also praised the “great customers and bar staff” - including Mandy and her daughter. Photo: Brian Eyre

Tracey said that Swanwick was “just a lovely village to be in.”

Tracey said that Swanwick was “just a lovely village to be in.” Photo: Brian Eyre

