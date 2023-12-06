Love Your Local: take a look inside Derbyshire’s Boot and Slipper – a family pub with a “great atmosphere”
The latest venue to feature in our ‘Love Your Local’ series is a family-friendly Derbyshire village pub with a strong community focus.
We caught up with Tracey Messenger, 57, to hear about her last two years at the helm of the Boot and Slipper at The Green, Swanwick.
From praising her lovely staff and great customers, to discussing a series of charity events, this is what Tracey had to say about life at the pub.
