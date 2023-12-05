28 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to visit after a winter walk – based on Google reviews
These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.
These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.
READ THIS: Remarkable photos of Chesterfield covered in snow down the years – from the 1980s to the current cold spell
The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1 / 8