28 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to visit after a winter walk – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:44 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a "wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from."

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the "nice staff" and said that dogs were "very welcome."

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."

