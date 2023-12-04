News you can trust since 1855
Remarkable photos of Chesterfield covered in snow down the years – from the 1980s to the current cold spell

These photos look back at some of Chesterfield’s most freezing spells of weather – when the town was blanketed with snow on a number of occasions.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:58 GMT

Wintry conditions have certainly arrived in Chesterfield over the past few days – with the start of December accompanied by snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

These 13 photos show some of the worst weather to have hit Chesterfield over the last 40 years – what was the coldest winter you can remember?

New Square in Chesterfield town centre, seen here during a snow storm in 1987.

1. New Square

New Square in Chesterfield town centre, seen here during a snow storm in 1987. Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

Another photo of Chesterfield in the snow - this one having been taken in 1983.

2. Town centre snow

Another photo of Chesterfield in the snow - this one having been taken in 1983. Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

Chesterfield High Street was covered in snow back in 1981.

3. High Street

Chesterfield High Street was covered in snow back in 1981. Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

Wild fowl looking for food in Queen's Park, Chesterfield, in 2013.

4. Winter wildlife

Wild fowl looking for food in Queen's Park, Chesterfield, in 2013. Photo: Marisa Cashill

