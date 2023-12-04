Remarkable photos of Chesterfield covered in snow down the years – from the 1980s to the current cold spell
These photos look back at some of Chesterfield’s most freezing spells of weather – when the town was blanketed with snow on a number of occasions.
Wintry conditions have certainly arrived in Chesterfield over the past few days – with the start of December accompanied by snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
These 13 photos show some of the worst weather to have hit Chesterfield over the last 40 years – what was the coldest winter you can remember?
