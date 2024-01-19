Love your Local: Take a look inside Chesterfield’s Crown and Cushion – a revamped pub with a bygone connection to swingers
As part of our series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit Chesterfield’s Crown and Cushion – next to the town’s beloved market.
We caught up with managers Gillian Davis and Diane Tromans to chat about the history of the pub, their relationship with the customers and their upcoming events.
Watch the video for all the details of the Crown and Cushion’s interesting past – and the managers’ plans for the future.