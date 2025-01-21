Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 76 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – are there any venues that you’ll be visiting during 2025?

The Glassworks, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Charlotte Louise Madin said: "The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale." Photo: Google

Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield Karen Williamson said: "The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money." Photo: Google