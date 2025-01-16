The Old Manor House is of historical interest, listed with the National Heritage, England (as Cutthorpe Old Hall).The Old Manor House is of historical interest, listed with the National Heritage, England (as Cutthorpe Old Hall).
The Old Manor House is of historical interest, listed with the National Heritage, England (as Cutthorpe Old Hall).

In pictures: Jacobean manor house formerly owned by the Sitwells of Renishaw Hall and now on the market with guide price of £840,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:07 GMT
A beautiful manor house, built in the reign of King Charles I and still retaining 17th century features, is poised for a change in ownership.

The Old Manor House at Cutthorpe is to be sold through online auction and has a guide price of £840,000,

Formerly owned by the Sitwell family of Renishaw Hall, the tower house is described by Blenheim Park Estates as “a hidden gem of a five bedroomed residence, sympathetically renovated and showcasing generous accommodation over five storeys, with plenty of space for a growing family. Perfect for relaxation and entertaining with luscious gardens offering unparalleled 360 views.”

The house includes stone mullioned windows, gritstone fireplaces, exposed beams and coffered windows with 17th century mouldings throughout. An adjoining, semi-detached Tudor farm property provides additional accommodation and character dating back to the 1400.

There are four lawned areas and two private stone flagged seating terraces.

The Old Manor House is listed on the Zoopla website. For more information, call 01144 467675.

The grounds contain manicured lawns.

1. Outdoor area

The grounds contain manicured lawns. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The smart lounge boasts an original fireplace featuring a 17th century cast iron fireback complete with original coats of arms. There is a coffered ceiling and oak parquet flooring.

2. Heritage features

The smart lounge boasts an original fireplace featuring a 17th century cast iron fireback complete with original coats of arms. There is a coffered ceiling and oak parquet flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The formal dining room has six front facing hardwood windows with two long window seats, a 17th century coffered ceiling with coving, exposed timber beams and stone flagged flooring.

3. Fine dining

The formal dining room has six front facing hardwood windows with two long window seats, a 17th century coffered ceiling with coving, exposed timber beams and stone flagged flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Architectural features of the 17th century blend with the modern conveniences of the 21st century in the breakfast kitchen where there are mullioned windows with stone sills, exposed ceiling beams, fitted storage units with granite worktops and appliances including a range cooker with electric hob, oven, grill and an extractor hood, dishwasher, microwave and an under-counter fridge.

4. Ancient and modern

Architectural features of the 17th century blend with the modern conveniences of the 21st century in the breakfast kitchen where there are mullioned windows with stone sills, exposed ceiling beams, fitted storage units with granite worktops and appliances including a range cooker with electric hob, oven, grill and an extractor hood, dishwasher, microwave and an under-counter fridge. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blenheim Park EstatesTudorZoopla
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice