The Old Manor House at Cutthorpe is to be sold through online auction and has a guide price of £840,000,

Formerly owned by the Sitwell family of Renishaw Hall, the tower house is described by Blenheim Park Estates as “a hidden gem of a five bedroomed residence, sympathetically renovated and showcasing generous accommodation over five storeys, with plenty of space for a growing family. Perfect for relaxation and entertaining with luscious gardens offering unparalleled 360 views.”

The house includes stone mullioned windows, gritstone fireplaces, exposed beams and coffered windows with 17th century mouldings throughout. An adjoining, semi-detached Tudor farm property provides additional accommodation and character dating back to the 1400.

There are four lawned areas and two private stone flagged seating terraces.

The Old Manor House is listed on the Zoopla website. For more information, call 01144 467675.

2 . Heritage features The smart lounge boasts an original fireplace featuring a 17th century cast iron fireback complete with original coats of arms. There is a coffered ceiling and oak parquet flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Fine dining The formal dining room has six front facing hardwood windows with two long window seats, a 17th century coffered ceiling with coving, exposed timber beams and stone flagged flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales