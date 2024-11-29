Latest food hygiene scores for pubs, cafes and takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including Chesterfield FC’s fan zone

The latest food hygiene scores for a number of pubs, takeaways and cafes across the county have been revealed – including the fan zone at Chesterfield FC.

Businesses across the country are rated by the FSA on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

The list of the latest food hygiene scores handed out across Derbyshire can be found below.

These businesses have all recently been handed new food hygiene scores.

1. Food hygiene scores

Market Place Fish and Chips was given a five star rating on September 7 after being inspected.

2. Market Place Fish and Chips, Low Pavement, Chesterfield

On November 12, The Zone at 1866 Sheffield Road was given a five star rating after being inspected.

3. Chesterfield FC fan zone, SMH Group Stadium, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Just Joys was given a five star food hygiene score after being rated on November 20.

4. Just Joys at A Cottam And Co, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield

