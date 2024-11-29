If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District during the festive season, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.

These 22 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Award-winning places to eat These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the coming weeks in Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge The Red Lion is another Derbyshire eatery with two AA Rosettes - and was recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.” Photo: Casa Hotels Group Photo Sales

3 . The Bulls Head, Holymoorside The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales