Peak District restaurants: These 22 award-winning restaurants are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District over winter and Christmas – all having scooped prestigious AA Rosettes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:03 BST
These restaurants need to feature at the top of your list if you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District in the coming weeks – with each eatery having secured at least one prestigious AA Rosette.

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District during the festive season, and you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a lovely meal, then look no further.

These 22 restaurants and pubs across the county have been ranked among the best in the region after being awarded AA Rosettes – a prestigious prize that marks the country’s best places to eat.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the coming weeks in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Award-winning places to eat

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the coming weeks in Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Red Lion is another Derbyshire eatery with two AA Rosettes - and was recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.”

2. Red Lion, Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge

The Red Lion is another Derbyshire eatery with two AA Rosettes - and was recommended for their “wide-ranging options with an emphasis on regional ingredients.” Photo: Casa Hotels Group

The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.”

3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head has been awarded three AA Rosettes, and was described by an inspector as a “rising star in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.”

4. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

The Devonshire Arms has been awarded with one AA Rosette - and was described as offering “classically inspired dining on the Chatsworth Estate.” Photo: jason chadwick

