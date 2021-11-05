New hygiene ratings have been issued recently

Latest food hygiene ratings for Chesterfield restaurants and takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Chesterfield restaurants and takeaways.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:20 pm
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:42 pm

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

1. Neptune Beer Emprium

The Neptune Beer Emporium on 46 St Helens Street, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.

Photo: Google

2. Tiffin

Tiffin, a takeaway at 9 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield was given a score of four on September 29.

Photo: Google

3. Steves Cafe

Steves Cafe at Yard 37, M1 Commerce Park, Markham Lane, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of 5 stars after assessment on October 27

Photo: Submitted

4. Society

Society at 8 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield; rated 5 stars on October 16

Photo: Google

