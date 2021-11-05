Latest food hygiene ratings for Chesterfield restaurants and takeaways

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.
The ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
