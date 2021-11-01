Chesterfield bakery is a little slice of heaven on earth

First off is the shop itself. Located on Lower Pavements in Chesterfield, it’s a stunning listed building with traditional decor from days gone by; large bay windows, original tiled floors and light fittings, alongside shiny wooden counters.

An old-school English bakery - like an old fashioned sweet shop, but instead of sweets, there are pies, breads and pastries waiting to tempt you.

The shop always looks immaculate and really stands out in the town. Shopping there is indeed a real treat.

Phil and Emmajane Allen

As is this wasn’t enough, I discovered that not only do Jackson’s produce perhaps the most delicious pork pies known to man, but they also support some important charities we have, based here in Chesterfield. Notably donating freshly baked goods, on a daily basis, to Ashgate Hospice; as well as supporting the hospice’s popular Sparkle Walks.

The bakery was established in 1944 and Jackson’s started out selling just one product - war rationed bread and they were originally based in Hasland. Cyril Jackson was the man at the helm, with his great-nephew, Trevor Jackson, taking over in 1993. Trevor expanded the business to such an extent that they acquired a brand new purpose-built bakery in Danesmoor, Clay Cross, alongside the Lower Pavements retail outlet.

Fast forward to 2017, and the business was bought by the current owners, Phil and Emmajane Allen.

Pies are a delicious speciality

No stranger to the bakery, Phil kicked off his successful career as a YTS baker at Jackson’s, before working his way up to Assistant Manager, and eventually buying the bakery with his wife Emmajane. Little did he know when he started out that he would one day own the business.

Since taking over the reigns, it’s been far from plain sailing for the pair. In 2020, they were declared County winners at the prestigious National Bakery Awards. However, within weeks of their prestigious win, the UK was plunged into lockdown and the whole bakery production had to be placed on hold.

‘“It was such a tough time. Obviously, like everyone in the UK, we hadn’t ever experienced anything like it before. We found ourselves learning as we went along on a day by day basis, waiting for updates on what was happening”, Emmajane explained.

“Although the lockdown was a difficult time, looking back, it forced us into making important decisions about our business, how we wanted it to run and the direction we wanted to go. It gave us the time to stop and re-assess. In a way we have come out stronger. It is one positive that we have been able to take from the pandemic. We also made sure that we continued our support of the community at large. Along with the daily breads that we provide for Ashgate Hospice, it was important to us that the team at Ashgate felt supported too, so we regularly sent cakes and treats to them just to let them know that we were thinking of them during the toughest of times.”

Jacksons the Baker

From a local’s perspective, knowing that we have businesses in Chesterfield with this philanthropic outlook is good to know. It really gives the town a sense of pride. I think it is this, the quality of the products and exceptional service that continues to drive customers to this baking emporium and these are the cornerstones which are pivotal to their success.

Jackson’s continue to grow and now, along with their town centre shop, supply wholesalers, schools, cafes and restaurants; as well as producing bespoke occasion cakes using the finest quality ingredients.

I’ve heard on good authority that there will be plenty of Jackson’s festive treats available at the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights (Sunday 21st November).

Jackson’s are looking forward to welcoming the crowds at this annual family event and, once again, their beautiful shop will be adorned with spectacular gold lighting that really does add a little holiday magic to the town.

Jacksons

Of course, Christmas is a busy time for the bakery. They produce a selection of gift hampers full of cakes, jams, chutneys to accompany their traditional pork pies; so be sure to put your orders in now.