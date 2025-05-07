Kids eat free this May half term at Marco Pierre White’s Kegworth restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents wanting to take the kids out for a bite to eat but not worry about the cost during the May half-term holidays can make the most of an offer where they can feed them for nothing.

Available at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kegworth, as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult*, they’ll get their food free of charge.

Sophie White, food and beverage manager said: “Marco is a family man at heart and understands the importance for families to sit around a table and enjoy some delicious food. And there’s the added bonus of not having to do the cooking or clearing up afterwards!

“The menu here is ideal for families with lots of options for younger members of the family and having a free meal while going out during the holiday is a great way to making lots of memories together.”

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit the website.

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu.