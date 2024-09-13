“I’ve had a big change of heart” – owner of Chesterfield pub reverses plans to sell venue after response from customers
Earlier this week, the landlord of Hasland Hops – located on Mansfield Road in Hasland – had announced that he had made the decision to sell the venue.
Today, however, he confirmed that the sale would no longer be going ahead – adding that the reaction from customers had helped to change his mind.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, he said: “I’ve had a big change of heart. When the reality sets in of me not working here anymore and starting to look at other careers – plus the reactions to it possibly changing hands – it has made it impossible for me to let it go.
“There are too many good memories and many more to be made yet.
“I will be staying! I have implemented some small changes behind the scenes already and I will put out a job advert soon for a part time bar manager to cover certain days.
“The hops will go from strength to strength and will go through some refurbishment and upgrades through the winter and early part of next year. Sorry for the confusion – live music from 8.00pm tonight (Friday, September 13).”
