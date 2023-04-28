News you can trust since 1855
The Barley Mow reopened earlier this month.

Inside look as couple from Derbyshire village take on popular pub - revamping the venue

A Derbyshire village pub has reopened its doors after a refurbishment earlier this month – and the Derbyshire Times was invited for a glance at the revamped venue.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

The Barley Mow on Langer Lane, Wingerworth officially reopened on April 6 after a period of closure.

Anya Flude and her husband Simon have taken on the venue – and said they were “proud and excited” to welcome customers through the doors again.

These 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the refurbished pub – including a “modernised lounge” and ‘smart looking bar.’

Anya Flude and her husband Simon got the keys for the venue on March 27.

1. New owners

Anya Flude and her husband Simon got the keys for the venue on March 27. Photo: Brian Eyre

Anya said they “closed for about 10 days to get all of the internal work done and make sure that everything was ready for us to open again.”

2. Closure for revamp

Anya said they “closed for about 10 days to get all of the internal work done and make sure that everything was ready for us to open again.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Anya and Simon live in Wingerworth - and Anya has experience of managing bars in the past.

3. Taking on their local

Anya and Simon live in Wingerworth - and Anya has experience of managing bars in the past. Photo: Brian Eyre

Anya said: “We’ve modernised - the pews and tables at the front entrance looked a bit dated, I suppose, so we’ve turned that into quite a nice lounge area. There’s a couple of leather sofas, chairs and some high tables and chairs in that area too.”

4. Modernised pub

Anya said: “We’ve modernised - the pews and tables at the front entrance looked a bit dated, I suppose, so we’ve turned that into quite a nice lounge area. There’s a couple of leather sofas, chairs and some high tables and chairs in that area too.” Photo: Brian Eyre

