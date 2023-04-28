Inside look as couple from Derbyshire village take on popular pub - revamping the venue
A Derbyshire village pub has reopened its doors after a refurbishment earlier this month – and the Derbyshire Times was invited for a glance at the revamped venue.
The Barley Mow on Langer Lane, Wingerworth officially reopened on April 6 after a period of closure.
Anya Flude and her husband Simon have taken on the venue – and said they were “proud and excited” to welcome customers through the doors again.
These 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the refurbished pub – including a “modernised lounge” and ‘smart looking bar.’