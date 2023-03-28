Rick Ellison set up Atlantik Inns back in 2007 – a company that now runs the Old Hall Hotel in Hope, the Peak Hotel at Castleton and Tideswell’s Anchor Inn.

The latest addition to his portfolio of pubs is the Farmyard Inn on Main Street, Youlgreave. Rick said that he has years of experience helping to get struggling venues back on their feet – something the Farmyard needed after being hit hard by Covid.

“I was a trouble-shooter landlord for Star Pubs and Bars, going into pubs that might be derelict, empty or bankrupt. It was my job to go in and see what we could do to get it back into profit.

Farmyard Inn Youlgreave. Landlords Richard Morgan and Rick Ellison.

“I think Covid put the Farmyard into difficulty – a man did take it over briefly, but not to much success.

“When they put me in, it’s because the other option is to board it up. It would be a terrible shame to lose another heritage inn, there’s enough we’ve lost already.”

The Farmyard is a Greene King brewery pub, and Rick said they were keen to help him get the doors open and welcome customers again.

“Greene King has been very supportive, and they’re very eager to get the pub open – the alternative is not very nice.

Farmyard Inn Youlgreave.

“If you lose your village pub, even though there are others in the area, each one is the hub of a little community. It’s their tradition and heritage, and the most important thing we want to do is make sure that these rural communities are supported.”

Rick said that the venue did not need an extensive refurbishment, and that he preferred to maintain the history and character of older pubs. He added that some changes were needed to improve the offering – and he hoped they would be appreciated by punters.

“We’ve managed to get it open fairly quickly, we just need to try and get the word out there that we’re open again.

“There aren’t many major differences – we’ve made some small changes and brought a bit of wow factor. Hopefully we get the support from the village and the area, as much as we hope to support them.

“The one thing that I don’t do is modernisation. I like the old-fashioned signage, drinks and hospitality.”

The Farmyard will also be serving food – and Rick promised that visitors will get to try creative, high-quality takes on some classic pub dishes.

“Every pub I have has its own personality when it comes to food, with different menus and styles. We’ve made sure the quality is really up there, and a bit more of an innovative menu – we don’t want to do the same old boring stuff.

“At the same time, it’s nice to do some of the pub classics. Our head chef Steve has been a successful chef for a long time and knows what he’s doing.”

