Hayley Hume, 40, was terrified of lorries after colliding with one while driving in 2008 and would get clammy hands when she passed one.

But her cousin, Kyle, 27, a lorry driver, took her out in his massive vehicle to help her face her fear – and she loved it so much she ditched her job as a dog trainer and became a pro truck driver.

The mum- of-one now drives a 14ft high, 16.5m long, 44 tonne, 16 wheeled tipper truck along Britain's motorways, delivering sand and gravel to building sites and quarries for 60 hours a week.

Little Hayley, who is only 144cm tall, admits her male colleagues are often surprised to see her clambering in and out of the huge lorry - and often ask her "where is your dad'. But she loves her job.

Hayley from Bakewell, Derbyshire, said: “I love being high up. It’s like being in my own little castle. After the crash 15 years ago I wouldn’t go on the motorway for ages.

“My hands would get all clammy when I passed lorries. Kyle took me out in his lorry to help me face my fear and I ended up loving it.

“I’m so small, everyone is shocked to see a little woman climb out of a lorry. I get a lot of stares but I just laugh it off. If you’re a woman going into it, don’t let it bother you.”

She become a qualified HGV driver – passing her qualifications in 2016 and trucking runs in the family, as she follows in the footsteps of dad, Kenny, 79, and her grandad Donald, in his 90s.

Hayley’s size or gender has never held her back as a truck driver, she said, adding: “Inside the lorry everything moves. It’s all adjustable so there is no issues. I’ve thought about teaching other women as a HGV instructor. I want to teach the safety.

