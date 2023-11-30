News you can trust since 1855
Historic Derbyshire pub reopens its doors ahead of Christmas after extensive six-figure refurbishment

A popular Derbyshire pub with centuries of history has reopened after undergoing a six-figure revamp ahead of Christmas.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT

The Tavern in Tansley – which dates back to the late 1700s – has opened again after a £210,000 refurbishment this month.

The revamp was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and licensee Gareth Richards.

These 13 photos show customers what to expect from the revamped venue – will you be popping in for a drink over the festive season?

The pub has undergone an extensive refurbishment - while maintaining its historic charm and character.

After searching for his dream pub for over a decade, Gareth took over The Tavern in August 2022. The venue was closed and rundown, having lacked a permanent publican and only being open intermittently after the pandemic.

Since then, Gareth has worked tirelessly to reestablish it as a hub of the community and attract residents back – clearing the overgrown garden, introducing home-cooked food and starting up activities.

Work started on November 6, with the whole pub closing on November 13. The venue reopened on November 28 – fully dressed for Christmas.

