Drinkers were initially being offered pints for just 6p in today to help mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne – because that was the average cost of a pint during the Queen's ascension to the throne in 1952.

But that plan was thrown out the window as the chain is not allowed to sell pints for this price under licensing laws – instead it will be giving one pint per customer away for free.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "We will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p."

Picture shows the Queen's visit to Sheffield to distribute Maundy money in 2015: Picture Scott Merrylees SM1007/90q

Which Chesterfield pubs are giving away free pints today?

Participating pubs in Sheffield include the Donkey Derby on Sheffield Road and the Smithy Pond at Wingerworth.

For the full list visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local

How to get a free pint today at Greene King pubs in Chesterfield

Those who want to enjoy a free pint of Greene King IPA today will just need to use a secret codeword.

Anyone visiting one of the Greene King Local Pub or Flaming Grill sites will be able to claim the offer by using the password "1952".

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The platinum jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began - 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

"We can't wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday 30 May, and look forward to celebrating the platinum jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend."

The deal comes after opening hours for pubs and bars were extended across the country over the bank holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.