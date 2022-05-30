Plans for 'inappropriate' takeaway in north Derbyshire town thrown out

Developers wanted to change the use of the St John Ambulance building, on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, from offices to a hot food takeaway.

The stone built, two-storey building is located within the Dronfield Conservation Area and about 20m from the Grade II Listed Lea Road Bridge, on the opposite side of Chesterfield Road.

Council officers had recommended the plans were approved, however councillors on North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee disagreed.

A decision notice says: “The application is considered unacceptable as it seeks to establish a hot food take away both within a town centre and an area close to residential properties.

"The creation of a hot food takeaway in this location is considered inappropriate in that it fails to make a positive contribution to the viability and vitality of the town centre and is not compatible with, and prejudicial to, other land uses in the area.”

Councillors also argued that the proposal would alter the character of the building and the area.

“The alterations proposed to the building to create the proposed use would result in alterations that would adversely affect the building and impact detrimentally on the Conservation Area in general and the application building in particular,” documents add.

"The harm caused is not outweighed by public benefits.”

Concerns were also raised that the plans would increase street parking and cause highways safety issues.

The decision notice, published on the council’s website, said: “The site is close to and primarily located below a number of nearby residential properties.

"The proposed use, by reason of the noise and smells that would result, would adversely impact on the amenity of the occupiers of those residential properties.”

Dronfield Civic Society had earlier raised concerns because ‘the development would be unsympathetic to the established character and appearance of this part of Dronfield’.

The society said the premises was a ‘character building’ and a ‘structure of local heritage interest’.