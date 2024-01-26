News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Get ready to end Dry January with 11 of the best places for bottomless brunch across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Belper, Buxton, Wirksworth, Ashbourne and Derby

These are some of the most popular venues across the county for bottomless brunch – based on Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect spot for bottomless brunch – with a number of venues across Derbyshire offering a variety of great options.

These are 11 places in Chesterfield, Buxton, Belper, Derby and beyond with the best-rated bottomless brunches – according to Google reviews.

READ THIS: The best restaurants you need to visit to celebrate Valentine’s Day and other special occasions across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to OpenTable

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for bottomless brunch across the county.

1. Bottomless brunch spots

These are some of the best places for bottomless brunch across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Photo Sales
Darwin and Bear has a 4/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews. It offers unlimited cocktails for two hours and any meal from the menu for £35 per person.

2. Darwin and Bear, Glumangate, Chesterfield

Darwin and Bear has a 4/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews. It offers unlimited cocktails for two hours and any meal from the menu for £35 per person. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Barca Bar at the Casa Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 11 Google reviews. On February 17 and March 30, between 12.00pm and 4.00pm, they will be hosting bottomless brunches. The 90-minute bottomless brunch includes tapas, charcuterie boards and bottomless Prosecco or Estrella Damm. The cost is £35 per person.

3. Barca Bar, Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

The Barca Bar at the Casa Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 11 Google reviews. On February 17 and March 30, between 12.00pm and 4.00pm, they will be hosting bottomless brunches. The 90-minute bottomless brunch includes tapas, charcuterie boards and bottomless Prosecco or Estrella Damm. The cost is £35 per person. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Hope and Anchor has a 4.4/5 rating based on 456 Google reviews. They offer a bottomless brunch from 12.00pm to 4.00pm between Monday and Saturday - priced at £35 per person.

4. Hope and Anchor, Market Place, Wirksworth

The Hope and Anchor has a 4.4/5 rating based on 456 Google reviews. They offer a bottomless brunch from 12.00pm to 4.00pm between Monday and Saturday - priced at £35 per person. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldBelperBuxtonGooglePeak District