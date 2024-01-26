News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

The best restaurants you need to visit to celebrate Valentine’s Day and other special occasions across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to OpenTable

If you’re looking for somewhere to mark Valentine’s Day or another important occasion this year, these are some of the best-rated restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:27 GMT

Whether you’re looking for an intimate restaurant to celebrate Valentine’s Day, or the ideal venue for a family birthday, these venues are among the most frequently recommended in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for special occasions.

READ THIS: Aldi launches fantastic Valentine's Day meal deals from just under £3.50 per person

All data was taken from OpenTable and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the most recommended restaurants for special occasions in Derbyshire.

1. 999BA60F-DA86-4847-AE97-2A079756A203.jpeg

These are some of the most recommended restaurants for special occasions in Derbyshire. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Stones Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,420 OpenTable reviews - and was described as “one of the best dining experiences in the area.”

2. Stones, Matlock

Stones Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,420 OpenTable reviews - and was described as “one of the best dining experiences in the area.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 791 OpenTable reviews - and is said to offer “a journey of authentic flavours, sounds and the atmosphere of Greece.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 791 OpenTable reviews - and is said to offer “a journey of authentic flavours, sounds and the atmosphere of Greece.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Dovecote has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,909 OpenTable reviews. The OpenTable website said: “Dovecote is ideal as a venue for entertaining business clients at conferences, family celebrations or enjoying a quiet candle-lit meal for two.”

4. Dovecote Restaurant, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,909 OpenTable reviews. The OpenTable website said: “Dovecote is ideal as a venue for entertaining business clients at conferences, family celebrations or enjoying a quiet candle-lit meal for two.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldAldi