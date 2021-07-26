Free Hot Drink at Massarella’s Coffee Shop Chesterfield with this week's Derbyshire Times
We’ve teamed up with Massarella’s Coffee Shop in Chesterfield’s Pavements shopping precent for this great offer for Derbyshire Times readers.
Use the voucher in this week’s Derbyshire Timrs to get a FREE hot drink from the fantastic town coffee house.
Massarella’s Coffee Shop provides the perfect place to quench your thirst or satisfy
your appetite whilst shopping in The Pavements.
The menu offers a wide range of food from freshlymade paninis and fresh cut sandwiches to home-baked jam and cream scones, cakes and pastries.
A spokesman for Massarella’s said: “We offer a perfect place to meet up with
your friends.
“You can enjoy a quiet lunch and simply enjoy watching the hustle and bustle of the complex.
“Massarella’s is the perfect dining or coffee venue for all age groups, couples (young, middle aged and more mature) or families with young children.
"We have a spacious area outside the cafe and ample room inside.
“The welcoming staff offer service with a smile, are extremely friendly and always on hand to help.”
The Derbyshire Times team will be holding a community day in the Pavements shopping cenre on Thursday, July 29, so why not pop down, meet the team and enjoy a free cuppa too?
But don’t worry if you can’t make it, the offer voucher is valid until August 12, so you’ve plenty of time to enjoy a free hot drink on us.
To claim your free drink from Massarella’s in Chesterfield simply cut out the coupon in this week’s DT and present it when ordering . Terms and conditions apply.