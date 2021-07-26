Free Hot Drink at Massarella’s Coffee Shop Chesterfield with this week's Derbyshire Times

Enjoy a free cuppa at Massarella's in Chesterfield

Use the voucher in this week’s Derbyshire Timrs to get a FREE hot drink from the fantastic town coffee house.

Massarella’s Coffee Shop provides the perfect place to quench your thirst or satisfy

your appetite whilst shopping in The Pavements.

The menu offers a wide range of food from freshlymade paninis and fresh cut sandwiches to home-baked jam and cream scones, cakes and pastries.

A spokesman for Massarella’s said: “We offer a perfect place to meet up with

your friends.

“You can enjoy a quiet lunch and simply enjoy watching the hustle and bustle of the complex.

“Massarella’s is the perfect dining or coffee venue for all age groups, couples (young, middle aged and more mature) or families with young children.

"We have a spacious area outside the cafe and ample room inside.

“The welcoming staff offer service with a smile, are extremely friendly and always on hand to help.”

But don’t worry if you can’t make it, the offer voucher is valid until August 12, so you’ve plenty of time to enjoy a free hot drink on us.