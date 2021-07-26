Meet the Derbyshire Times team and tell us what you want in your paper

We've made lots of change, but we want to hear how you'd like us to make the DT even betterr.

But we’re always looking to improve your paper – so we’re holding a community day on Thursday, July 29, giving you the chance to meet the team and tell us how we could make things even better.

We’re going to be in the Pavements shopping centre, in Chesterfield, from 10am, with some special giveaways for the first people who come to see us.

We’ll also running a special offer with Massarella’s coffee shop in this week’s DT, offering a free hot drink for every reader – so why not pick up a copy of the DT, enjoy a cuppa on us and have a chat?

Just this year alone we’ve created a whole new team on the Derbyshire Times with even more journalists covering the issues that matter in north Derbyshire.

We’ve also added local specialist writers on things like food and drink, gardening, antiques and local walks.

We’ve introduced the new 16-page property supplement, thanks to the support of local estate agents – something which you had said you wanted to see back in the paper.

There are more pages in the DT these days too, with additional space for a bigger and better lifestyle and leisure guide, along with the usual eight pages of puzzles.

We’ve also added in extra sports pages to focus not just on our great coverage of the Spireites, but also local community sports, clubs and individuals.

We’ve also made a concerted effort to get more stories onto every page too, making your DT even better value.

And we’re looking at the big issues that matter to you, with in-depth reports on local housing, with our Green Spaces campaign, and putting pride in our community with the Love Where You Live focus on efforts to combat litter and fly-tipping in north Derbyshire.

That’s a lot of change in just six months, but we want to be even better as we stand up for the area and champion the causes closest to your heart.

So why not come along next Thursday to the Pavements, meet some of the DT team and let us know how we could improve the paper even further?