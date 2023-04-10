We’ve been inside Derbyshire’s newest restaurant – the Fork & Furrow – to see what customers can expect at the venue.

The Fork & Furrow, the new restaurant at the White Hart Inn, in Moorwood Moor, opened on Friday, following a £50,000 refurbishment at the inn.

He said: “The White Hart is a great venue and the quality of the restaurant needs to match that,” said Adam, whose signature dish is the hand-dived scallops that will feature on the Fork & Furrow’s debut menu ‘because of its simple but bold flavours’.

“I want to put The Fork & Furrow on the map. We’re surrounded by stunning countryside and I want to showcase the amazing produce that we have here in the East Midlands.

“I would like the restaurant to achieve Rosettes and eventually, a Michelin star. But the number one priority right now is to make the Fork & Furrow a destination for a special occasion. I want to feed the customers, not our ego.”

1 . Fork & Furrow Although the restaurant will take on a completely new look, where possible, the existing furniture has been upcycled to complement the new décor Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Fork & Furrow Décor is chic and sophisticated with dark wood furniture, wooden partitions entwined with plants, modern lighting, a zinc bar and unique preserved moss feature wall giving it a cosy, earthy feel. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Fork & Furrow The new-look restaurant, famed for its country-style dining, real ales, craft gins and Sunday Roasts, will feature a seasonal menu using local produce from the Derbyshire area, spirits from White Peak Distillery, in nearby Ambergate, and beers brewed at The White Hart’s sister pub, The Canal Inn, in Bullbridge. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Fork & Furrow Restaurant manager Tom Shelbourn. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales