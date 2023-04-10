First look inside Derbyshire's newest restaurant - the Fork & Furrow - which opened this week
We’ve been inside Derbyshire’s newest restaurant – the Fork & Furrow – to see what customers can expect at the venue.
The Fork & Furrow, the new restaurant at the White Hart Inn, in Moorwood Moor, opened on Friday, following a £50,000 refurbishment at the inn.
Award-winning chef Adam Jones is in charge of the kitchen at the Fork & Furrow and says that the challenge of making the eatery one of the best field to fork restaurants in Derbyshire is what attracted him to the job.
He said: “The White Hart is a great venue and the quality of the restaurant needs to match that,” said Adam, whose signature dish is the hand-dived scallops that will feature on the Fork & Furrow’s debut menu ‘because of its simple but bold flavours’.
“I want to put The Fork & Furrow on the map. We’re surrounded by stunning countryside and I want to showcase the amazing produce that we have here in the East Midlands.
“I would like the restaurant to achieve Rosettes and eventually, a Michelin star. But the number one priority right now is to make the Fork & Furrow a destination for a special occasion. I want to feed the customers, not our ego.”