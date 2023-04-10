News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
6 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
23 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
The Fork & Furrow restaurant can be found at the White Hart at Moorwood Moor, near Alfreton.The Fork & Furrow restaurant can be found at the White Hart at Moorwood Moor, near Alfreton.
The Fork & Furrow restaurant can be found at the White Hart at Moorwood Moor, near Alfreton.

First look inside Derbyshire's newest restaurant - the Fork & Furrow - which opened this week

We’ve been inside Derbyshire’s newest restaurant – the Fork & Furrow – to see what customers can expect at the venue.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

The Fork & Furrow, the new restaurant at the White Hart Inn, in Moorwood Moor, opened on Friday, following a £50,000 refurbishment at the inn.

Award-winning chef Adam Jones is in charge of the kitchen at the Fork & Furrow and says that the challenge of making the eatery one of the best field to fork restaurants in Derbyshire is what attracted him to the job.

He said: “The White Hart is a great venue and the quality of the restaurant needs to match that,” said Adam, whose signature dish is the hand-dived scallops that will feature on the Fork & Furrow’s debut menu ‘because of its simple but bold flavours’.

“I want to put The Fork & Furrow on the map. We’re surrounded by stunning countryside and I want to showcase the amazing produce that we have here in the East Midlands.

“I would like the restaurant to achieve Rosettes and eventually, a Michelin star. But the number one priority right now is to make the Fork & Furrow a destination for a special occasion. I want to feed the customers, not our ego.”

Although the restaurant will take on a completely new look, where possible, the existing furniture has been upcycled to complement the new décor

1. Fork & Furrow

Although the restaurant will take on a completely new look, where possible, the existing furniture has been upcycled to complement the new décor Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Décor is chic and sophisticated with dark wood furniture, wooden partitions entwined with plants, modern lighting, a zinc bar and unique preserved moss feature wall giving it a cosy, earthy feel.

2. Fork & Furrow

Décor is chic and sophisticated with dark wood furniture, wooden partitions entwined with plants, modern lighting, a zinc bar and unique preserved moss feature wall giving it a cosy, earthy feel. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The new-look restaurant, famed for its country-style dining, real ales, craft gins and Sunday Roasts, will feature a seasonal menu using local produce from the Derbyshire area, spirits from White Peak Distillery, in nearby Ambergate, and beers brewed at The White Hart’s sister pub, The Canal Inn, in Bullbridge.

3. Fork & Furrow

The new-look restaurant, famed for its country-style dining, real ales, craft gins and Sunday Roasts, will feature a seasonal menu using local produce from the Derbyshire area, spirits from White Peak Distillery, in nearby Ambergate, and beers brewed at The White Hart’s sister pub, The Canal Inn, in Bullbridge. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Restaurant manager Tom Shelbourn.

4. Fork & Furrow

Restaurant manager Tom Shelbourn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DerbyshireEast Midlands