Work on the new Fork & Furrow at the White Hart Inn, in Moorwood Moor, is set to be completed by April 7.

The new-look restaurant, famed for its country-style dining, real ales, craft gins and Sunday Roasts, will feature a seasonal menu using local produce from the Derbyshire area, spirits from White Peak Distillery, in nearby Ambergate, and beers brewed at The White Hart’s sister pub, The Canal Inn, in Bullbridge.

Emily Butlin (left) and Georgie Hayes who are heading up the project.

Décor will be chic and sophisticated with dark wood furniture, wooden partitions entwined with plants, modern lighting, a zinc bar and unique preserved moss feature wall giving it a cosy, earthy feel.

“We want the Fork & Furrow to be a celebration of modern British cuisine,” said Luke Richards, operations director for the Moorwood Hotel Collection; the family-run company that oversees the White Hart Inn.

“Where possible, we will source produce locally – there are so many fabulous suppliers here in Derbyshire - to support the economy in our region, and cut down on carbon emissions.

“A lot of thought has gone into the project. Obviously Derbyshire is landlocked, so getting local fish just isn’t possible. Instead, we’ll create a food map, so that diners can see where their fish came from and follow its journey to their plate. This is the first major update in 10 years for the restaurant and we’re really excited for the launch of the Fork & Furrow.”

Fork & Furrow at the White Hart Inn, in Moorwood Moor, is undergoing a £50,000 renovation project

Although the restaurant will take on a completely new look, where possible, the existing furniture will be upcycled to complement the new décor - and the Sunday Roasts that the White Hart is famous for will remain a menu staple.

The White Hart has established itself as one of the top wedding venues in the region, boasting a 17-room hotel suite.

It will continue to serve food in its Orangery and Moorwood Suite restaurants until the renovation has been completed. Bookings can be made online at thewhitehartmoorwoodmoor.co.uk