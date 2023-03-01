The new Starbucks drive-thru is located by the A61 dual carriageway, at Meltham Lane - across from Casa Hotel and Tesco Extra - and will open on Thursday, March 2 at 11.30am.

Starbucks offers a range of hot and cold beverages, including coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, as well as a variety of snacks and pastries.

Currently, the chain has two outlets in the area, situated on the A617 bypass at Heath and near Junction 29a of the M1 on the Markham Vale site. The new opening will provide 20 new jobs to the area.

The new Starbucks premises next to Arnold Clark has been sharing their excitement over their new “Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso along with the existing Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso”, which will be available on the opening day.

To celebrate their opening day, the first 100 customers through the drive-thru will leave with a goodie bag.

Dan Bates getting some practice in for the opening.

The Starbucks drive-thru will include an indoor seating area.

Emily Marsden (assistant manager) making a coffee.

The seating area gives views of the Casa Hotel while you enjoy your coffee.