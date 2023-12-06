News you can trust since 1855
First look at Chesterfield pub relaunched after lengthy period of closure – as owners aim to create welcoming venue

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT

Matt Wellington and Andra Gheorghe have reopened the doors at the Rising Sun on High Street, New Whittington – which had been closed for an extended period.

The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the pub, and these pictures show customers what to expect from the venue.

The Rising Sun is back open again.

