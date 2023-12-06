First look at Chesterfield pub relaunched after lengthy period of closure – as owners aim to create welcoming venue
AA
Matt Wellington and Andra Gheorghe have reopened the doors at the Rising Sun on High Street, New Whittington – which had been closed for an extended period.
The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the pub, and these pictures show customers what to expect from the venue.
