First look as well-loved Chesterfield restaurant opens brand new Derbyshire location today

A popular Chesterfield chip shop has officially opened its second restaurant – and the Derbyshire Times were invited along for an exclusive first look.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST

Chesters Restaurant and Takeaway has launched its second location today – opening the doors to their new Markham Vale branch.

This will be welcome news for residents of Bolsover, Staveley, Duckmanton and more – with their latest location much closer than Chesters’ original premises on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

These 12 photos offer a glimpse inside the restaurant, and show customers what to expect from one of the area’s best loved chip shops.

The new restaurant is located at the Markham Vale services site at Junction 29A of the M1 - opposite McDonald’s and adjacent to Starbucks.

Owner Chris Ioannides said: “It took a lot longer than we anticipated, due to unforeseen problems. Covid being one, and our bad luck seemed to roll from one thing to another. It was worrying times, especially in our trade. With the price of fish, oil and everything else, it has really tested us.

Chris said that “at one point, with the price of gas and electricity, if we’d have opened the doors we probably would have gone bust very quickly. When it did finally come down, they refused to actually supply us, as they weren’t supplying new hospitality businesses.”

Chris added that, after “a real battle to actually get the doors open, we’ve finally done it. It looks spectacular, it looks really nice.“

