Outpourings of love for Chesterfield Pride have flooded social media sites with supporters posting their colourful photos and views about the event.

Sophie Fantom wrote: “Chesterfield Pride 2023: the best day with the best people.”

Drag queen Mamma Bear commented: “Love this event….the highlight of my calendar. Despite the rain, the Pride folk came to party. Had a great time doing my DJ set and seeing audience pumped! Loved seeing familiar faces, beaut entertainers/friends and the Pride family. "

Pliny Soocoormannee said: “Had the most amazing time. The warmth and love of the people here made this trip truly unforgettable.”

Zack Polanski, the deputy leader of the Green Party, visited Pride to support the launch of a petition to make Chesterfield a safe place for the trans community and all who identify as LGBTQ+. He posted: “Beautiful to see our LGBTIQA+ community both ready to protest and celebrate progress.”

British rapper Tinchy Stryder captured with the Pride audience in this photo submitted by Anthony Smith.

Chesterfield Pride Clse-up for this colourful pair in a photo contributed by Donna Fairybup Needham.

Chesterfield Pride Headline band a1 are flanked by main stage comperes Ashley Stone, left and drag queen Ellavanight (photo: Fox and Squirrel Photography)

Chesterfield Pride Nikki Davis submitted this photo of Pride visitors with Chesterfield FC mascot Chester the Fieldmouse outside the Rainbow Spireites tent.

