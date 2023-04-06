A country pub on the edge of the Peak District has reopened – welcoming customers through the doors again after a period of closure.
The Church Inn, found in Darley Dale, was relaunched by new landlords Andrew Fairburn and Mandy Tyler – after being closed for half a year.
Our photographer has visited the newly refurbished venue – and these photos show what to expect now the pub has been brought back to life.
1. New landlords
Mandy and Andrew have taken on the Church Inn - helping to give the venue a new lease of life. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Extensive refurbishment
The pair spent three weeks revamping the venue ahead of its relaunch last month. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Going against the grain to revive the pub
Mandy said: “The pub was closed for around six months, which makes it a little bit tougher. Once it’s closed, it’s harder to get those customers back as they go and find a new local. People aren’t always expecting pubs to reopen these days.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Complete overhaul
The venue was redecorated and reconfigured, with new furniture also brought in. Photo: Brian Eyre