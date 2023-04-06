News you can trust since 1855
These photos offer a glimpse into the revamped venue.

First look as country pub on edge of Peak District reopens – offering ‘cracking beer gardens’

A country pub on the edge of the Peak District has reopened – welcoming customers through the doors again after a period of closure.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

The Church Inn, found in Darley Dale, was relaunched by new landlords Andrew Fairburn and Mandy Tyler – after being closed for half a year.

Our photographer has visited the newly refurbished venue – and these photos show what to expect now the pub has been brought back to life.

Mandy and Andrew have taken on the Church Inn - helping to give the venue a new lease of life.

1. New landlords

Mandy and Andrew have taken on the Church Inn - helping to give the venue a new lease of life. Photo: Brian Eyre

The pair spent three weeks revamping the venue ahead of its relaunch last month.

2. Extensive refurbishment

The pair spent three weeks revamping the venue ahead of its relaunch last month. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mandy said: “The pub was closed for around six months, which makes it a little bit tougher. Once it’s closed, it’s harder to get those customers back as they go and find a new local. People aren’t always expecting pubs to reopen these days.”

3. Going against the grain to revive the pub

Mandy said: “The pub was closed for around six months, which makes it a little bit tougher. Once it’s closed, it’s harder to get those customers back as they go and find a new local. People aren’t always expecting pubs to reopen these days.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The venue was redecorated and reconfigured, with new furniture also brought in.

4. Complete overhaul

The venue was redecorated and reconfigured, with new furniture also brought in. Photo: Brian Eyre

