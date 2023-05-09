News you can trust since 1855
The Rutland reopened to customers last Friday after a period of closure.

First look as Chesterfield town centre pub with more than 150 years of history reopens

A Chesterfield pub that has stood in the town centre for over 150 years welcomed customers again over the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th May 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:41 BST

The Rutland on Stephenson Place was officially relaunched on Friday, May 5 – with Martin and Dawn Alvey taking on the venue.

Dawn was the former manager of The Rectory and Martin runs the Great Historic Pub Tours around Chesterfield – as well as pub quizzes at the Pig & Pump.

READ THIS: Beloved Derbyshire Italian takeaway set to close as cost of living crisis takes its toll

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a look around ahead of the reopening, and these 12 photos show customers what to expect from the pub.

Martin said that “Dawn knows running pubs like the back of her hand. The main thing with taking over The Rutland is trying to turn it back into a ‘pub pub’ again – just a nice place that people want to go to.”

1. Experienced team at the helm

Martin said that "Dawn knows running pubs like the back of her hand. The main thing with taking over The Rutland is trying to turn it back into a 'pub pub' again – just a nice place that people want to go to."

Martin said that the pair wanted to “get some nice ales on and different drinks that people will like, and get that atmosphere back again.”

2. Bringing back the atmosphere

Martin said that the pair wanted to "get some nice ales on and different drinks that people will like, and get that atmosphere back again."

Dawn and Martin work with Spire Inns, a Chesterfield-based company that takes on the leases of venues in the area – although the Rutland is still owned by Stonegate.

3. Local touch

Dawn and Martin work with Spire Inns, a Chesterfield-based company that takes on the leases of venues in the area – although the Rutland is still owned by Stonegate.

Martin said: “It didn’t need a massive revamp, it was mostly just cleaning up. It was left in a bit of a state. We’ve been re-varnishing the floors and original wooden pillars and things like that, repainting some things. There’s a few different bits and bobs, but no massive changes.”

4. Work ahead of reopening

Martin said: "It didn't need a massive revamp, it was mostly just cleaning up. It was left in a bit of a state. We've been re-varnishing the floors and original wooden pillars and things like that, repainting some things. There's a few different bits and bobs, but no massive changes."

