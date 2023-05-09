News you can trust since 1855
Beloved Derbyshire Italian takeaway set to close as cost of living crisis takes its toll

Bolsover's food scene has taken a hit with the news of the closure of Gino’s Italian Take Away - a beloved local restaurant that had been serving up delicious Italian fare for years.

By James Salt
Published 9th May 2023, 09:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:33 BST

The closure comes as a surprise to many of the restaurant's loyal customers, who have come to rely on Gino’s for their pizza and pasta fix.

The popular Italian takeaway in Bolsover amassed a 4.7/5 rating on Google and a ‘Scores On The Doors Elite Award’ for its food hygiene.

Gino and Janice took to Facebook to notify their customers of the closure of the business. They posted: “Dear valued customers, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that our customers are satisfied with their experience at

Gino's Italian Take Away will be closing on June 1st.Gino's Italian Take Away will be closing on June 1st.
Gino's Takeaway, and we have always tried to go above and beyond to provide the best service possible.

"However, the cost of living crisis and the demands of running a small business have taken their toll.

"Sadly this has lead us to the decision to close our doors permanently from the 1st OF JUNE and move closer to our family.

"I cannot express enough how grateful I am for your loyalty and support. Your smiles, kind words, and appreciation have always been the driving force behind my passion for cooking and serving food.

"Running Gino's Takeaway has been an incredible journey, and I will cherish every memory, every laughter, and every story that we shared together.

"Thank you for your massive support and your consistency, I will miss you all dearly.”

News of the closure has sparked sadness and nostalgia among Bolsover residents, who fondly recall the restaurant's flavourful dishes and wonderful owners.

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and share memories of their favourite meals at Gino's.

While the closure is undoubtedly a loss for the Bolsover community, it is also a reminder of the challenges faced by small businesses in today's economy and the importance of supporting local businesses.

