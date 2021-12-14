Feast your eyes on Derbyshire's food and drink producers supplying everything you need for Christmas

Turkey is a popular main course at Christmas (photo: Pixabay)

Buying fare from the county’s farmers, bakers and manufacturers is good for the county’s economy which is slowing recovering from the Covid pandemic and good for the environment as it cuts down on the carbon footprint.

Round Oak Farm at Ashbourne rears free-range Bronze turkeys which are renowned for their deep flavour and succulence. To order, go to https://roundoakfarm.com/collections/christmas-2021-turkeys-essentials

Sauced Here, which is based in Ashford in the Water, works with Peak District farmers and food producers to deliver Derbyshire grown vegetables and Christmas hampers right to your door. For more details, go to https://saucedhere.co.uk

DId you know that Derbyshire is home to the world’s oldest manufacturer of Christmas puddings? Matthew Walker, which is based in Heanor, supplies in the region of 20 million puddings each year to stores and for export customers. The company has approximately 200 to 250 employees at peak time. If you don’t want to venture into supermarkets looking for their products, you can order online at www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=matthew+walker+christmas+puddings

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without cheese to finish off the main meal. Hartington Creamery is the smallest based Stilton producer in the world and alongside its showpiece offering makes other Derbyshire cheeses including cranberry and orange peel Peakland white and Dovedale soft blue. Order online at https://hartingtoncreamery.co.uk

For those with a sweet tooth, Jacksons Bakers, which produces cakes in Danesmoor to sell at its shop in Chesterfield, has a wide range of seasonal fare including mince pies, chocolate logs and Rudolph biscuits. For more details, visit https://jacksonsthebakers.co.uk

Drinking is as much a part of Christmas as eating. Amber Valley Wines at Wessington produces award-winning tipples from its own vineyards. Derbyshire Distillery, based at Markham Vale business park in Bolsover, produces a wide range of hand-crafted gin. And real ale fans can find a brew to quench their thirst at Brampton Brewery in Chesterfield.