Made in Derbyshire: 10 artisan food products to feast your eyes on

4. Brownies

Family-run All Things Brownie and Beautiful offers more than 50 varieties of brownies including salted caramel and cherry and white chocolate. The business was launched by Chelsea Hawkes, helped by her mum and dad Sheryl and Dennis in 2017, and has won a Great Taste Award. All Things Brownie and Beautiful, which is run from a home kitchen in Barlborough, showcases its produce at food festivals, farmers markets and artisan fairs, has an online shop and supplies cafes and farm shops.

Photo: All Things Brownie and Beautiful