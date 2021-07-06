Made in Derbyshire: 10 artisan food products to feast your eyes on

Whether you have a hankering for cheese and spicy pickle, a fancy for Mediterranean flavoured sauces or a longing for something for sweet, here are ten producers that you simply must visit.
Make sure you let us know of other great businesses producing artisan food in Derbyshire
1. Pickles
Chesterfield-based Crooked Pickle Company received a Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Award for its bread and butter pickles and Korean pickled garlic last year. Crooked Pickle Company's range of products includes herby cauliflower pickle, sweet and sour pineapple pickle and a newly-launched tropical hot sauce for burgers and burritos. The business was founded by Felix Mendelssohn in 2018.
Photo: Submitted
2. Patisserie
Julia Ford is a trained pastry chef who makes small bakes such as cakes and tarts, desserts and patisserie products including macaroons. Julia runs her Petit Pithiver artisan confections and patisserie business from her licensed home kitchen in Holloway.
Photo: https://petitpithivier.co.uk/
3. Pasta sauces
Teresa Lambarelli produces her signature range of nine sauces in the Lambarelli business premises on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. She first showcased her sauces at the Bolsover Food and Drink Festival in 2005 in the same year as she began making them in her home kitchen.
Photo: www.teresalambarelli.co.uk
4. Brownies
Family-run All Things Brownie and Beautiful offers more than 50 varieties of brownies including salted caramel and cherry and white chocolate. The business was launched by Chelsea Hawkes, helped by her mum and dad Sheryl and Dennis in 2017, and has won a Great Taste Award. All Things Brownie and Beautiful, which is run from a home kitchen in Barlborough, showcases its produce at food festivals, farmers markets and artisan fairs, has an online shop and supplies cafes and farm shops.
Photo: All Things Brownie and Beautiful