Family team set to reopen pub in Derbyshire town this week after renovation

The Quiet Woman on Houfton Road, Bolsover, has undergone a renovation and will be reopening tomorrow – with a new team at the helm.

Josh Fox, one of the partners who has taken on the pub, said the venue will now be open throughout the week – a major change for those who may have frequented the Quiet Woman in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thing that everyone will notice is that the pub is going to be open full-time, seven days a week. That’s one of the biggest changes to the place.

The Bolsover pub is set to reopen tomorrow evening.

“In reality, that pub wasn’t properly closed, it just hasn’t been open full-time. The previous tenant basically just opened one day a week, maybe a second day every now and again. It’s kind of been open, just not properly.

“A lot of the people we’ve spoken to have said the main reason they didn’t come down was that they never knew if it was open or not. It’s a big thing for us to make sure that it’s open seven days a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venture is certainly a family affair. Josh and his partner Olivia Bacon, along with both of their dads, are behind the reopening of the pub.

Josh said: “We’ve been in here since Tuesday last week renovating the place. All of the new partners and some really close friends and family are all in here giving us a hand – we’re trying to get the place looking a bit brighter.

The venue will now open seven days a week.

“The main partners are me, my girlfriend Olivia and her dad Lee. My dad is more of a silent partner and then there’s Judie – a good friend who actually used to run the pub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s main focus, according to Josh, was creating a lively, family-friendly venue – with plans for different events in the future.

“I’m not from Bolsover personally but one of our partners has been drinking in this pub for the past 12 years. He was saying that this place used to be lively and full of people, but that kind of went away – we want to bring that back.

“We’re going to be welcoming everybody. We want people to come in with their families and enjoy themselves. We’re hoping that we can cater for everyone and it’ll be a good place to spend an evening or day.

“We’ve got plenty of events we’ve talked about. It’s difficult to put things in place at such an early stage but we’re looking for a DJ for this Friday on the opening night. We’re looking at having DJs, open mic nights, live music – we’ve got plenty of options and it depends what the locals want to see here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub will have a fully stocked bar, including draught and bottled beers, spirits, soft drinks and snacks. It will officially reopen at 5.00pm on Friday, March 3.