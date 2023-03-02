Farmfoods Ltd has submitted a bid for permission to knock down the French Horn Inn on Nottingham Road, Codnor to make way for the new outlet.

The application to Amber Valley District Council has sparked concern. An objector said the proposed layout plus the deliveries and waste behind their property would cause noise, smells, light pollution and possibly rats. The complainant was concerned that the height of the proposed building could block out light and that the lorries’ reversing area was too close to their property which could affect its value.