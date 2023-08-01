News you can trust since 1855
Excitement as historic Derbyshire pub prepares to reopen its doors after period of closure

A historic Derbyshire pub is set to open once again later this week – with the new team “excited” to welcome customers back to the venue.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 2 min read

The Old Black Swan pub on Bowns Hill in Crich will be opening its doors to the public under new management on Thursday, August 3.

Married couple Rob and Emma Collyer, who have lived in Crich for the past five years, decided to take over the business to serve the local community and beyond.

Rob said: “Emma and I are so excited to welcome everyone to The Old Black Swan and we can’t wait to share that community feel we already know Crich has in its bucket loads!”

Emma added: “We’ve already seen Crich and Derbyshire residents visit The Old Black Swan as customers, plus we know walkers stop by too, so we’d love to continue this and give the best experience to everyone that we would wish for ourselves.

“Plus, watch this space, as more exciting news about food will be on its way back to The Old Black Swan in the upcoming months with a new mouth-watering traditional pub food menu!”

The couple plan to offer traditional and modern beverages, including delicious snacks provided by local Derbyshire businesses.

The pub, which was built in the 1700s, will serve up traditional cask ales, beers, ciders, spirits, wines – along with tea, coffee and soft drinks.

If visitors feel peckish, a variety of fresh, tasty sandwiches, pastries and cakes will be available to snack on.

The pub has something for everyone – with a beer garden that is perfect for the summer and a cosy interior, complete with an open fire ready to roar in the winter.

TVs have been installed to enhance the atmosphere and provide information of upcoming events including quiz nights, sports, and promotions.

Families and dogs are welcome too, with a changing area available for babies, plenty of room for children to play and treats and water available for customers’ four-legged friends.

The pub will open at noon on Thursday, August 3. To contact The Old Black Swan, call 01773 294155 or email [email protected].

