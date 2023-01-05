The Bull’s Head at Holymoorside has long held a reputation for producing exceptional food, thanks to chef patron Mark Aisthorpe. Mark hit our TV screens earlier this year, when he competed on prestigious TV cookery show, the Great British Menu.

Now food fans can enjoy the impressive dishes on offer at the gastro-pub, and use it as the base for a weekend getaway exploring Derbyshire’s Peak District.

Mark has recently converted the first floor of the pub into three luxurious and unique rooms each with their own individual decor. The building dates back to 1881 and great care has been taken to preserve and highlight original features such as stone walls and wooden beams.

The dishes at Bull's Head are a foodie's paradise

Those looking to make the most of the Bull’s Head food, should indulge in the resturant’s tasting menu, which offers seven courses, plus canapes and petit fours for a very reasonable £75 per person.

Dishes include langoustine with spiced squash, apple, cashew, date and coriander, as well as wild line-caught halibut with leek, enoki and mussels in a beurre blank.

There’s also pigeon with rowanberry, hen of the wood, black garlic and sloe jus and ‘ham and egg’ featuring truffle, brioche and Henderson’s.

Those with a sweet tooth will love the chocolat dessert that comes with caramel and miso, but among the canapes is one of my favorite things to eat in the whole world – a chicken wing that’s boned and stuffed with black pudding before being deep fried and served brushed with a delicate barbecue suance and sesame seeds. Heaven!

The tasting menu is a great way to sample the full range of food on offer at the Bull's Head

The Bull’s Head has enjoyed an enviable reputation for the food produced by chef Aisthorpe’s kitchen for several year now, but what has changed at the village pub is that guests can now spend the night after having enjoyed their meal.

The three rooms on the first-floor have been fitted out to a high standard, whilst maintaining the historic and rustic feel of a Derbyshire country pub. The free-standing copper bath looks stunning, while the solid-wood bedroom furniture is comfortable as well as stylish.

No wonder the accommodation was recently awarded 5 Stars from the AA.

To find out more, visit www.bullsheadholymoorside.co.uk or call 01246 569999

One of the luxurious en suite bathrooms at the Bull's Head, Holymoorside

The pub specialises in modern British cuisine

One of the new bedrooms at the Bull's Head, Holymoorside

