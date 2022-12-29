New Year’s Eve will be the last day of trading for The Eagle on Eagle Parade, Higher Buxton.

Speaking on Facebook, manager Fiona Jones said: “It is with a heavy heart I must announce Hydes Brewery has decided to sell the Eagle.

“To celebrate my long association with the pub and taking a golden handshake from the business please join me in these final weeks trading and ultimately ending in our “Going out with a bang - Drink Fiona Dry” New Year’s Eve and last day trading event.

The Eagle, on Buxton Market Place, will be closing its doors for good on New Year's Eve. Pic Jason Chadwick

“All stock must go. So let’s make it a night to remember, friends old and new all welcome, we look forward to seeing you and thank you all so very much for your custom and support over the years.”

There has been a pub on that site dating back to 1592 when it was the Eagle and Child Inn and it was a ‘dinner stop’ for the London to Manchester coaches

The building as it is known now was built in 1760 by the by the 4th Duke of Devonshire as a Georgian spa hotel.

Later, in 1903, it was briefly known as the Devonshire Hotel before it reverted back to The Eagle.

Since announcing the pub’s closure customers and staff have spoken out about the loss of the pub.

High Peak Councillor Fiona Sloman said: “Fiona was a great landlady, very much part of the community. She put her heart and soul into running the pub and I’ve enjoyed many fun nights in the eagle. Good luck Fiona.”

Other comments on social media said the pub would always hold a ‘special place’ in their heart and are ‘sad’ to see it being sold.

Another said they had some great nights and the pub would always be ‘legendary’, while a third commented that New Year’s Eve will be the final curtain for the town’s ‘best boozer’.