Three Derbyshire businessmen came together back in 2018 to launch KLM Pubco, and in the five years since, have taken on a number of venues across the county.

Lewis Brown, from KLM Pubco, said: “KLM Pubco was founded in 2018 by three local businessmen, who have lived and worked in Derbyshire all their lives. With their combined business backgrounds, pulling of cash resources and determination, KLM Pubco acquired our site first at The Lounge, in Ilkeston town centre.

“This was a very challenging site for new operators but with the dedication and ‘don't give up’ attitude of our directors, we have just celebrated five years of managing the premises, along with an extensive refurbishment during Covid.”

The company has secured its latest venue.

The company’s second venue was The Hop Flower at Inkersall – which Lewis said was very much grounded in the local community.

“In February 2020 we decided to expand to a second site in Chesterfield. In the last three years we have made a lot of renovations and created a brilliant community asset for the area.

“Sponsoring numerous sports teams and fundraising for key assets such as a 24 hour available defibrillator, The Hop Flower is a shining example of a community coming together to support what the pub has to offer.

“In December 2020, mid Covid pandemic, we decided to take on a site in Ilkeston which was more community based - The Little Acorn. This one was a challenging start, with the Covid guidelines and beer shortages, but at present this is now a great community resource - proud of its ability for people from all backgrounds to interact and feel at home.”

Another venue in Retford was added to the company’s portfolio last year, before acquiring their latest and largest venue just a few weeks ago.

Lewis said: “In August 2023 we took over The Marquis of Ormonde in Ripley. This is the biggest site to date – a very eye-catching, busy pub in Denby Village. This site is the first we have which is not fully wet led, at present we are building an incredible menu with a range of offerings to suit any allergy or dietary requirements, as inclusivity is at the heart of all we do.”

The company has expanded rapidly in the years since it was founded, and Lewis added that they were proud to support the communities where their venues are located.

He said: “KLM Pubco is proud of its dedication to pubs, with all profits either used to better the locations we are blessed to be operating in or investing back into our local infrastructure. Where possible we use local breweries, local tradespeople and local workers. All of our directors directly manage a site whilst supporting our other sites management teams where needed.

“Company-wide, our teams have worked tirelessly during the cost of living crisis to keep people coming through our doors and we are eternally grateful for every member of staff who works with us.