Chesterfield live music venue axes three shows amid speculation over its future
Real Time Live was set to host grunge tribute band Sounds Of Seattle this Saturday – however the band has announced the show has now been pulled on its Facebook page.
Sounds of Seattle say they still hope to reschedule.
Other shows which have been axed include Chesterfield’s Tallbirds Records’ 10th Birthday, featuring tribute band Blondied and listed for October 4.
Back in July another tribute act, Hi-On-Maiden also had their performance cancelled.
A Hi-On-Maiden fan reported that the show was being rescheduled however Real Time Live later confirmed that tickets had been refunded, apologising “for the inconvenience”.
Derbyshire Times has approached Real Time Live’s owners but so far they have been unavailable to comment.
The Real Time brand started in Chesterfield in 1994, developing from a small shop on Newbold Road to its current home on Marsden Street which houses Real Time’s Music Shop, School of Music and Real Time Live – the live music venue.
With a capacity of 250, it has hosted a wide variety of live music gigs and events.
A slew of upcoming nights are still listed on the venue’s website – with the space booked every weekend until mid-November and further events planned for December.
Despite this weekend’s Sounds Of Seattle disappointment, Chesterfield’s Mimosa and eighties cover band Atomic are still being promoted for gigs during the last two weekends of September on Real Time Live’s website.