Meet the people: the Clay Cross friendly misfit that fits into Beck’s Rock Box
On Clay Cross High Street, you’ll find his little shop.
To call it a straight-bat music shop would be wrong. To call it batty, welcoming, chatty and rewarding would be closer. Nothing is priced. Everything is a conversation.
Which will probably end up with you nodding, saying ‘Yes please’, and walking out with a smile and that obscure vinyl, a rare tour tee-shirt, or a poster from when Engelbert Humperdinck played the ABC in Chezzy. Calling Beck a character wouldn’t quite cover it.
Try this: an open-handed, warm and kooky misfit that wants to help you find what you’re looking for. Be it a cup of tea or that Rocky Horror Show figurine. Be it a handmade banjo made by a traveller or a natter about life that takes misfortune to a place of smirk. Watch as we get a tour of Beck’s Rock Box, get told of the value of music, broken hearts, and altercations with the bass player of Twisted Sister.