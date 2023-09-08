Meet the people: the Clay Cross friendly misfit that fits into Beck’s Rock Box

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Clay Cross High Street, you’ll find his little shop.

To call it a straight-bat music shop would be wrong. To call it batty, welcoming, chatty and rewarding would be closer. Nothing is priced. Everything is a conversation.

Which will probably end up with you nodding, saying ‘Yes please’, and walking out with a smile and that obscure vinyl, a rare tour tee-shirt, or a poster from when Engelbert Humperdinck played the ABC in Chezzy. Calling Beck a character wouldn’t quite cover it.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beck at Beck's Rock Box in Clay Cross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad