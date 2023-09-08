News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: the Clay Cross friendly misfit that fits into Beck’s Rock Box

Ian Bexton says he’s only called Ian when he’s in trouble, which is why everyone knows him as Beck.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
On Clay Cross High Street, you’ll find his little shop.

To call it a straight-bat music shop would be wrong. To call it batty, welcoming, chatty and rewarding would be closer. Nothing is priced. Everything is a conversation.

Which will probably end up with you nodding, saying ‘Yes please’, and walking out with a smile and that obscure vinyl, a rare tour tee-shirt, or a poster from when Engelbert Humperdinck played the ABC in Chezzy. Calling Beck a character wouldn’t quite cover it.

Beck at Beck's Rock Box in Clay CrossBeck at Beck's Rock Box in Clay Cross
Try this: an open-handed, warm and kooky misfit that wants to help you find what you’re looking for. Be it a cup of tea or that Rocky Horror Show figurine. Be it a handmade banjo made by a traveller or a natter about life that takes misfortune to a place of smirk. Watch as we get a tour of Beck’s Rock Box, get told of the value of music, broken hearts, and altercations with the bass player of Twisted Sister.