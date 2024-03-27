Derbyshire town centre pub to reopen tomorrow after six weeks of closure for “much-needed refurbishment”
The Cross Keys on Belper’s Market Place will open its doors again at midday on Thursday, March 28 – after closing for what was described as a “much-needed refurbishment” on the pub’s social media.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, the team said: “We have some fantastic ales to choose from and as it’s the start of the bank holiday weekend, it looks like this: Carling will be £3.50 a pint on Thursday, Friday night we have the fabulous Grip playing and Saturday is National Bass day – £3.00 a pint on Saturday only. Trish, Leon and the team have missed you all, so pop in and say hi – we look forward to seeing you at the bar.”
The pub’s opening hours have also changed. The venue will open from 4.00pm until 10.00pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 12.00pm until 10.00pm on Wednesdays, 12.00pm until 11.00pm between Thursday and Saturday, and 12.00pm until 10.00pm on Sundays.
The pub has been closed for almost six weeks, after shutting to customers to begin the revamp on February 17. For more information, head to the pub’s Facebook page here.
