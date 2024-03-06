Derbyshire town centre pub closes its doors for month-long refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cross Keys on Market Place in Belper has shut to customers – as a month-long revamp of the venue gets underway.

In a post on their Facebook page, the pub said: “We are closing our doors for a much needed refurbishment. We hope to be reopening on Friday, March 22 (as long as nothing unforeseen happens).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will keep you all updated via the Facebook page and we look forward to seeing you all in March. Thanks again for all your support.”

The Cross Keys is undergoing a major revamp.

The Cross Keys is a former Batemans pub, and is now owned by the Pub People Company – who operate a number of venues across Derbyshire.

The company runs a number of Chesterfield pubs – including the Tupton Tap, The Rutland, the Nags Head and the Blue Stoops.