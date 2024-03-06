Derbyshire town centre pub closes its doors for month-long refurbishment
The Cross Keys on Market Place in Belper has shut to customers – as a month-long revamp of the venue gets underway.
In a post on their Facebook page, the pub said: “We are closing our doors for a much needed refurbishment. We hope to be reopening on Friday, March 22 (as long as nothing unforeseen happens).
“We will keep you all updated via the Facebook page and we look forward to seeing you all in March. Thanks again for all your support.”
The Cross Keys is a former Batemans pub, and is now owned by the Pub People Company – who operate a number of venues across Derbyshire.
The company runs a number of Chesterfield pubs – including the Tupton Tap, The Rutland, the Nags Head and the Blue Stoops.
They also operate the Duke of Wellington in Matlock, the Steampacket in Swanwick, Ilkeston’s Queens Head and the Thorn Tree in Ripley.