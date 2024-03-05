12 of the best pubs and restaurants for pies across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect for British Pie Week 2024

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT

British Pie Week is taking place between March 4 and March 10 – a celebration of one of the country’s most popular dishes.

If you’re looking to mark the occasion, then these eateries need to be at the top of your list – offering some of the county’s best pies according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

The Pig & Pump has a 4.5/5 rating based on 777 Google reviews - winning praise for their “great selection of pies.”

2. Pig & Pump, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

The Pig & Pump has a 4.5/5 rating based on 777 Google reviews - winning praise for their “great selection of pies.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Market has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,298 Google reviews - and one visitor said they “had a great pie in here.”

3. The Market, Chesterfield

The Market has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,298 Google reviews - and one visitor said they “had a great pie in here.” Photo: Google

The Olde House has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,787 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “tasty pie” selection.

4. The Olde House, Chesterfield

The Olde House has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,787 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “tasty pie” selection. Photo: Google

