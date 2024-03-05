British Pie Week is taking place between March 4 and March 10 – a celebration of one of the country’s most popular dishes.
If you’re looking to mark the occasion, then these eateries need to be at the top of your list – offering some of the county’s best pies according to Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.