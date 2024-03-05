47 award-winning restaurants and pubs that are perfect for your next Derbyshire or Peak District trip – including those featured in the AA, Michelin and CAMRA guides

These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit the next time you’re in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:24 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 47 award-winning venues across the county – will you be visiting any of them in the coming weeks?

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

