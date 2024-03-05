Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
These are 47 award-winning venues across the county – will you be visiting any of them in the coming weeks?
These are some of the award-winning venues across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Casa Hotels Group
2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road
The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street
The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google
4. Rose and Crown, Old Road
The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google