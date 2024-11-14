Derbyshire restaurant ranked among the UK’s best places to eat for 12th year running – after scooping two AA Rosettes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire restaurant is celebrating after retaining its two AA Rosettes for the 12th year running – marking the eatery as one of the best across the country.

The Dovecote Restaurant at Morley Hayes, situated in the outskirts of Ilkeston, has reinforced its reputation as one of the Derbyshire’s finest dining establishments – after being awarded two AA Rosettes for the 12th consecutive year.

First introduced in 1956, the AA Rosette scheme rewards restaurants for achieving high standards of taste, presentation and service. It champions culinary excellence and recognises establishments that consistently deliver a superior customer experience.

The coveted double rosette is only awarded to those restaurants and hotels that meet exceptionally high standards, focusing on the use of top-quality ingredients.

The restaurant continues to be ranked among some of the best across the country. Credit: Morley Hayes

The restaurant’s award-winning team, led by head chef Nigel Stuart, continues to impress guests with a menu that celebrates the finest local produce and seasonal flavours. Earning two Rosettes for over a decade highlights The Dovecote Restaurant’s dedication to culinary innovation.

Andrew Allsop, managing director at Morley Hayes, expressed his pride at the restaurant’s achievement. He said: “Receiving two Rosettes from the AA for the 12th consecutive year is an incredible honour and testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of the entire Dovecote team, headed up by Nigel Stuart – who has been with us for more than 30 years.

“We take immense pride in delivering an exceptional dining experience and are committed to crafting memorable dining experiences that showcase the very best of Derbyshire.”

Morley Hayes is a premier hotel, golf, and dining destination set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside, overlooking parkland golf courses. It boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

The Dovecote Restaurant is dedicated to providing guests with exceptional service and memorable moments. It offers a fine dining experience with à la carte dishes featuring the finest English and Continental cuisine. Each dish is created using the freshest seasonal ingredients, sourced from local suppliers.

For further information about Morley Hayes, visit their website here or call 01332 780480.